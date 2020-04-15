Previous
Next
6/365 - Drzewo by swiatlonosny
6 / 365

6/365 - Drzewo

Za oknem rosło sobie drzewo, w tym ponurym, betonowym świecie wnosiło kolor, ukojenie i radość...
Jednak komuś przeszkadzało, zostały tylko betonowe mury i smutek, oraz jego symbol w domu...
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Swiatlonosny

@swiatlonosny
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise