48/365 - SpaceX by swiatlonosny
48 / 365

48/365 - SpaceX

To miał być ten dzień, miliony oglądające live że startu, jednak pogoda nie dopisała. Trzymam kciuki za sobotę 👍🏻
27th May 2020 27th May 20

Swiatlonosny

@swiatlonosny
13% complete

Photo Details

