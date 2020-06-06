Previous
58/365 - Abies alba Mill. by swiatlonosny
58 / 365

58/365 - Abies alba Mill.

Dziś dzień spędzony aktywnie, na dworze i wśród zieleni, a na zdjęciu jodła pospolita...
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Swiatlonosny

@swiatlonosny
