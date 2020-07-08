Previous
Next
90/365 - Old building by swiatlonosny
90 / 365

90/365 - Old building

Dały czas będę powtarzał, że Łódź jest miastem kontrastów, te ruiny są prawie przy samej Manufakturze 🤔
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Swiatlonosny

@swiatlonosny
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise