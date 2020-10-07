Previous
181/365 - Feliks Parnell by swiatlonosny
181 / 365

181/365 - Feliks Parnell

Popiersie Feliksa Parnella, polskiego tancerza i choreografa, które znajduje się przed szkołą baletową jego imienia w Łodzi.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Swiatlonosny

@swiatlonosny
