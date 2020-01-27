Previous
Next
Circular Steps by swiemeyer
21 / 365

Circular Steps

27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Sarah

@swiemeyer
I did 365 a few years ago and really enjoyed the experience. Since that time the quality of my photos has diminished and it's...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Virginia Stapleton ace
Makes for a powerful composition. A nice follow through with the eye
February 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise