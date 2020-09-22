Previous
Self Portrait by swiemeyer
32 / 365

Self Portrait

I'm doing a photo challenge with my daughter and the first theme was self-portrait.
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Sarah

@swiemeyer
I did 365 a few years ago and really enjoyed the experience. Since that time the quality of my photos has diminished and it's...
Zoe Wiemeyer
Great comment on how the quarantine has affected society and cool picture!
September 24th, 2020  
