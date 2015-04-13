There may be a drop or two of grog consumed

over the weekend. Only to be expected when literally thousands of pirates descend on Brixham for the biggest and best pirate festival in the UK.



Live music all weekend including us Pirates of St. Piran at the following venues

Saturday - Main Stage - 11am

Saturday - The Birdcage - 8.30pm 'til10.30pm

Sunday - Main Stage - 3pm



Do come and join us for a mighty fine rumbustification.