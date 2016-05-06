When We Were Young

This was me 20 years ago....... mind you I wasn't particularly young even then. 😁



Do you remember when we were young and bursting with limitless energy. We would bounce around all day and half the night, and wake up fresh as a daisy the next morning.



If we got ill, we went to the doctors and they would give us some pills, and say, it will be better in a week.



Now days, we are bursting with limitless lethargy and we can't get out of bed in the morning, without making noises like a cow giving birth.



If we get ill now, we go to the doctor and they say, take these pills.... for the rest of your life...... and if it gets any worse, let me know we'll double the dose.



Still I can't complain. I still manage a busy, active lifestyle, and I am still the strutting posing frontman for two gigging bands. Although I sometimes hope the creaking noises I hear are coming from the wooden stage I'm jumping about on, rather than my poor old knees.

🤘😁🤘