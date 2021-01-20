Sign up
20 / 365
Selfie
It's all about the bass......
For those interested in such things. It is actually a Fender Fretless Jazz Bass, customised to my own particular requirements. One of my most treasured instruments.
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
2
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
Have returned in 2021 after a break ok of 14 months. Life just got too busy (fun but busy) If you are interested, here are...
2768
photos
120
followers
127
following
5
2
365 - 2021
Canon EOS 650D
20th January 2021 1:47pm
Public
portrait
guitar
jazz
fender
bass
instrument
selfie
