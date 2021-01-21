Humbuckers or Single coil?

Many of you will have no idea what I'm talking about so can look away now. I won't be offended. :)



Humbuckers or single coils? This debate has rumbled on and on for more than 60 years, since the invention of the Fender Stratocaster (3 single coils) and the Gibson Les Paul (twin humbuckers).



Guitar legends like Dave Gilmore, Mark Knopfler, Eric Clapton and Jimi Hendrix favoured the clear bright purity of single coils..... While others like Jimmy Page, Garry Moore, Pete Townsend and Joe Perry favoured the grittier richer tones of the humbuckers.



It's all down to personal taste in the end and I can appreciate the merits of both. I own some guitars that compromise and have two single coils and a humbucker fitted.........but, as you can see, my favourite go to guitar has a pair of nice dirty humbuckers in place.