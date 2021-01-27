Walkie Talkies

Very olde school..... but very useful for staying in touch with Kitty while I am out building stuff in my workshop.



One wonders what other things would have been called if they had been named by the same person who decided that these should be called Walkie Talkies......



Stamps - Lickie Stickies

Defibrillator - Heartie Stratie

Pregnancy test - Mayby Baby

Bra - Breastie Nestie

Nightmare - Screamy Dreamy

Indicators - Blinkie Winkies

Camera - Clickie Pickie



Please feel free to add your own. :)



