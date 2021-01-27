Sign up
Previous
Next
27 / 365
Walkie Talkies
Very olde school..... but very useful for staying in touch with Kitty while I am out building stuff in my workshop.
One wonders what other things would have been called if they had been named by the same person who decided that these should be called Walkie Talkies......
Stamps - Lickie Stickies
Defibrillator - Heartie Stratie
Pregnancy test - Mayby Baby
Bra - Breastie Nestie
Nightmare - Screamy Dreamy
Indicators - Blinkie Winkies
Camera - Clickie Pickie
Please feel free to add your own. :)
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
Richard Sayer
ace
I do like a touch of whimsy...
You may know that German for bra is Bustenhalter - literally bust-holder! In french, strangely, it is Soutiengorge which translates as throat-support... go figure!
January 27th, 2021
