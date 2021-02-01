Another lockdown project

I have started renovating old photo frames I have gathered for next to nothing from charity shops, decorating, painting them and turning them into steampunk wall art.



So it's the first of February and getting back to some sort of normal life still feels a long way away. It reminds me that old poem that helps you remember how many days there are in each month.... you know the one.



Thirty days hath September,

April, June and November;

All the rest have thirty-one,

Excepting February alone.

Which only has but twenty-eight days clear

And one hundred and twenty nine in a lockdown year.