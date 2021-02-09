Previous
Next
Nibs by swillinbillyflynn
40 / 365

Nibs

I have a liking for old pen nibs and quill pens. I collect them whenever I see them. There are a surprising number of different nibs available, designed to produce different calligraphic effects.

However my favourite nib is this rather splendid one that a very good friend of mine gave me. It is a nib that draws musical staves.

I sometimes imagine it being used by some classical composer long ago, to write symphonies or string quartets. :)
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
Have returned in 2021 after a break ok of 14 months. Life just got too busy (fun but busy) If you are interested, here are...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
Excellent. Love the processing on this.
February 9th, 2021  
kali ace
that would have been so useful, have you written any music using it?
February 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise