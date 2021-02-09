Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
40 / 365
Nibs
I have a liking for old pen nibs and quill pens. I collect them whenever I see them. There are a surprising number of different nibs available, designed to produce different calligraphic effects.
However my favourite nib is this rather splendid one that a very good friend of mine gave me. It is a nib that draws musical staves.
I sometimes imagine it being used by some classical composer long ago, to write symphonies or string quartets. :)
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
Have returned in 2021 after a break ok of 14 months. Life just got too busy (fun but busy) If you are interested, here are...
2790
photos
128
followers
142
following
10% complete
View this month »
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Latest from all albums
35
1118
36
37
38
1119
39
40
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
8th February 2021 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pen
,
music
,
ink
,
nib
,
quill
,
staves
Kitty Hawke
ace
Excellent. Love the processing on this.
February 9th, 2021
kali
ace
that would have been so useful, have you written any music using it?
February 9th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close