Nibs

I have a liking for old pen nibs and quill pens. I collect them whenever I see them. There are a surprising number of different nibs available, designed to produce different calligraphic effects.



However my favourite nib is this rather splendid one that a very good friend of mine gave me. It is a nib that draws musical staves.



I sometimes imagine it being used by some classical composer long ago, to write symphonies or string quartets. :)