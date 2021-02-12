Previous
More Mermaids by swillinbillyflynn
43 / 365

More Mermaids

You have probably guessed by now, that I have a bit of a thing for mermaids........ But let me assure you, there is nothing fishy going on. :)

These are three vintage postcards I found at an antiques market and put into a frame.
Photo Details

