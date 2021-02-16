Romberg

I have several modern electronic keyboards but nothing can really beat a real piano.



This is a very nice Victorian cast iron framed upright piano and it looks and sounds fabulous.



I know a couple of the lads who work for the local council and collect unwanted furniture and take it to the local tip. I told them that I was looking for a piano and if they saw a decent one, I'd be interested. They said they would keep their eye open for a nice one for me.



A week later they turned up at my front door with this................



Apparently they had just collected it from a near by manor house. It seems that the old lady of the manor had just passed away and her son was having a bit of a clear out of her things.



The lads realised this was a very expensive and very good quality piano and was far to good to go into the landfill, so it was my lucky day. :)