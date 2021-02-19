Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
50 / 365
Music from another world.
Someone gave me a set of coasters made from old 78 records...... just the labels and the actual music thrown away.
I felt sad in a way, that these old 78 records are all being turned into plant pots and coasters and the music is being lost forever.
So I though I would hunt down this particular piece of music and see if I could find it. After much searching, I managed to track down a copy of it on YouTube.
See what you think. -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GgHlmODbe38
I might just learn to play it and sing it to Kitty. :)
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
Have returned in 2021 after a break ok of 14 months. Life just got too busy (fun but busy) If you are interested, here are...
2802
photos
128
followers
143
following
13% complete
View this month »
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
Latest from all albums
1120
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
12th February 2021 5:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
layton
,
inspiration.
,
johnstone
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close