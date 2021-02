Music from another world.

Someone gave me a set of coasters made from old 78 records...... just the labels and the actual music thrown away.I felt sad in a way, that these old 78 records are all being turned into plant pots and coasters and the music is being lost forever.So I though I would hunt down this particular piece of music and see if I could find it. After much searching, I managed to track down a copy of it on YouTube.See what you think. - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GgHlmODbe38 I might just learn to play it and sing it to Kitty. :)