Music from another world.
50 / 365

Music from another world.

Someone gave me a set of coasters made from old 78 records...... just the labels and the actual music thrown away.

I felt sad in a way, that these old 78 records are all being turned into plant pots and coasters and the music is being lost forever.

So I though I would hunt down this particular piece of music and see if I could find it. After much searching, I managed to track down a copy of it on YouTube.

See what you think. - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GgHlmODbe38

I might just learn to play it and sing it to Kitty. :)
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

ace
