The Clock
The ticking clock,
It ticks, it tocks.
Ticks every box
But a ticking clock
Is just a box
Unwinding
The hour glass
Lets each grain pass
Until you stand
knee deep in sand
It’s quicksand and
you’re sinking
And you are like
That ticking clock
You tick, you tock
Think outside the box
That’s what makes you tick
Unrelenting
When your spring
Was tightly wound
You talked the torque
And walked the walk
Unending, uncaring
Untiring
But now that spring
Has given in
Theres no retreat
Can’t keep the beat
For your own swansong
Declining
And now your ticks
Have Ceased to tock
You’re an empty box
And your clock has stopped
Unticked, untocked
Unmoving
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
Have returned in 2021 after a break ok of 14 months. Life just got too busy (fun but busy) If you are interested, here are...
Tags
clock
poem
tick
tock
