Gardeners - (A Poem)

The gardener laid down his tools and here they remain. Undisturbed, untouched in the hope that the gardener would return one day and carry on tending his garden as if nothing had happened



The gardener laid down his tools and here they will stay. He was seized by patriotic fervour to fight for his king and his country, against the German butchers…… and bakers and candlestick makers



The German gardener laid down his tools, and was fighting for his Kaiser with a similar patriotic Zeal, but with no idea why these fractious royal cousins needed to go to war.



The gardener picked up his gun and the whistle was blown. If they sent enough men against the German guns, sooner or later the Germans would run out of bullets. Well that was the plan.



The gardener laid down his life and here he remains shot by a German gardener who feared for his life. In less troubled times they would have been friends, but in nineteen sixteen, it was not meant to be.



The gardeners son laid down his tools and here they remain . In nineteen thirty nine the German butchers and bakers and candlestick makers joined with the gardeners and were marching again.

