Lights
Our lockdown exercise routine of walking round the local area, often takes us past a shop that sells garden lights. It has become part of the routine to go in and buy a new light every time we pass.
It is a habit that may be getting out of hand. :)
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
Tags
lights
,
garden
