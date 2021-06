Nexus

Another of my creations. A sparkling twinkling steampunk light sculpture.



All of my "Captain Flynn's Electric Circus" creations are hand made from recycled, upcycled, rescued, salvaged and repurposed components, such as old clocks, old valve radios and TVs, old phone chargers and various old bangles and necklaces. I gather most of this from charity shops, car boot sales, junk shops and Jumble sales.



As they say. One mans junk is another mans treasure.