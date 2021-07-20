Previous
Garden witch by swillinbillyflynn
201 / 365

Garden witch

We have several of these in our garden along with many dragons, trolls, greenmen, skulls and demons.

Oddly enough we don't get any trick or treaters at Halloween. I think people tell their kids "Don't go to that house, they are the real thing." :)
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

