Live and dangerous.

Obviously not my photo. But I really love this shot that a friend took of me performing.



Someone asked me the other day, "why are you still gigging at 64. Surely you should have grown out of all that by now?" But, if you are a musician, it's who you are, not just something you do. Most people don't know about the adrenaline/dopamine/endorphin rush that you get out of playing for an appreciative audience,



Music is literally my drug and I'm an addict.



I hope to be still gigging when I'm 94, even if I am so old and frail that I can only just manage to hit my Zimmer frame with a stick. :)