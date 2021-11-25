Previous
I've crossed the line, overstepped the mark. by swillinbillyflynn
329 / 365

I've crossed the line, overstepped the mark.

2 inches over the line and a £60 fine.

Be careful on those mean streets.

I know I should have parked better, but it all seems a bit petty and mean spirited in a virtually empty car park. :)
