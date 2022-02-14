Previous
My Valentine by swillinbillyflynn
My Valentine

The one I shall love until the day I die.......... and I have a block booking on every reincarnation until the end of time................... And I'll be there waiting when the next big bang occurs. :)
Kitty Hawke ace
Aawwwwwww.........you are such a little dear XXXX Love you too XXX
February 14th, 2022  
