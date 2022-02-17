Wind Harp

If you hang one of these on a wall in your garden and tune the strings to your favourite key, when the wind catches it, the balls will gently bounce off the strings playing a delicate, ethereal little tune.



If you tune it to a major key, it will play a gentle uplifting tune. If you tune it to a minor key, it will play a sad and melancholy little song.



I have two of these, which gives more scope for tuning options. I have them tuned to the key of Bb minor. One of my favourite keys. Together they perform the songs and harmonies of mother nature.



However with the 100mph winds predicted for Friday, I will keep them safely indoors, as I don't think they are up to playing Motorhead tunes.