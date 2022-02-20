Looking shocked........

Dear of them....... After 3 named storms in the space of 5 days, so am I.



Storm Dudley - wasn't very cuddly.

Storm Eunice - wasn't nice at all.

Storm Franklin - is trying to destroy our garden as we speak.



I've had enough now. Can we have spring back please..... We are starting to go stir crazy ...... It's like being in lockdown again. :(