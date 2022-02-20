Sign up
Photo 415
Looking shocked........
Dear of them....... After 3 named storms in the space of 5 days, so am I.
Storm Dudley - wasn't very cuddly.
Storm Eunice - wasn't nice at all.
Storm Franklin - is trying to destroy our garden as we speak.
I've had enough now. Can we have spring back please..... We are starting to go stir crazy ...... It's like being in lockdown again. :(
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I returned to 365 in 2021 after a break of 14 months.
3184
photos
148
followers
159
following
113% complete
408
409
410
411
412
413
414
415
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
16th February 2022 1:58pm
storm
shocked
