Previous
Next
Looking shocked........ by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 415

Looking shocked........

Dear of them....... After 3 named storms in the space of 5 days, so am I.

Storm Dudley - wasn't very cuddly.
Storm Eunice - wasn't nice at all.
Storm Franklin - is trying to destroy our garden as we speak.

I've had enough now. Can we have spring back please..... We are starting to go stir crazy ...... It's like being in lockdown again. :(
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I returned to 365 in 2021 after a break of 14 months. Life just got too busy (fun but busy) If you are interested, here...
113% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise