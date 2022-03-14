Sign up
Photo 437
A Gangsta in China town
Despite the fact that I was born in the East End Of London and lived there for 20 years. I feel I may have turned into a country bumpkin.
I don't feel at home in London these days. It has changed so much since I've been living in sleepy Cornwall.
These days there seem to be two types of people here. There are the self absorbed, awkward, difficult and slow people and then there are self absorbed pushy rude and in a rush types.
Although I can see how the former spawn increasing numbers of the latter. I'm not sure I could ever live here again. I much prefer my slower, more rural Cornish existence. :)
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
2
2
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I returned to 365 in 2021 after a break of 14 months. Life just got too busy (fun but busy)
3207
photos
148
followers
159
following
119% complete
430
431
432
433
434
435
436
437
431
432
433
434
435
1121
436
437
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
13th March 2022 6:19pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
london
,
chinatown
,
gangsta
,
scenesoftheroad-42
Annie D
ace
I agree - I am hoping to move from the self absorbed, rude and pushy to the quieter, slower more community based lifestyle
March 14th, 2022
KazzaMazoo
You’ve captured it all in this, the vibrancy, the masses and many “attitudes” that make up the crowd.
March 14th, 2022
