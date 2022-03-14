A Gangsta in China town

Despite the fact that I was born in the East End Of London and lived there for 20 years. I feel I may have turned into a country bumpkin.



I don't feel at home in London these days. It has changed so much since I've been living in sleepy Cornwall.



These days there seem to be two types of people here. There are the self absorbed, awkward, difficult and slow people and then there are self absorbed pushy rude and in a rush types.



Although I can see how the former spawn increasing numbers of the latter. I'm not sure I could ever live here again. I much prefer my slower, more rural Cornish existence. :)