Previous
Next
A Gangsta in China town by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 437

A Gangsta in China town

Despite the fact that I was born in the East End Of London and lived there for 20 years. I feel I may have turned into a country bumpkin.

I don't feel at home in London these days. It has changed so much since I've been living in sleepy Cornwall.

These days there seem to be two types of people here. There are the self absorbed, awkward, difficult and slow people and then there are self absorbed pushy rude and in a rush types.

Although I can see how the former spawn increasing numbers of the latter. I'm not sure I could ever live here again. I much prefer my slower, more rural Cornish existence. :)
14th March 2022 14th Mar 22

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I returned to 365 in 2021 after a break of 14 months. Life just got too busy (fun but busy) If you are interested, here...
119% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
I agree - I am hoping to move from the self absorbed, rude and pushy to the quieter, slower more community based lifestyle
March 14th, 2022  
KazzaMazoo
You’ve captured it all in this, the vibrancy, the masses and many “attitudes” that make up the crowd.
March 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise