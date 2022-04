Primordial Soup

We bought a nice new blender a few weeks ago. The lid looks like black cap....... so we call it the peaky blender.



I have been experimenting with interesting soup recipes ever since. I made a really delicious spring veg mulligatawny soup ,last night. Next on the list is cider pea and mint soup. Sounds intriguing. I love a nice drop of cider and can't wait to try it.