Voyder

I saw this notice board and wondered. What does any of this mean. What is the point of all this. People have gone to all the trouble of designing, printing and sticking these stickers on the wall and none of them mean anything to me.



Who or what are Voyder, Kruper, Emzy. Maes or Rasf. I'm afraid I am not inspired by any of their pointless stickers to look any of them up.