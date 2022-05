Garden furniture renovation project

We have some nice old cast iron garden furniture that we have had for many years, but it was looking a bit tired and past it's best. The metal work was going rusty and the wood was just crumbling in places.



So I dismantled it, stripped the metal work down and Kitty re painted it. I replaced all the wood and Kitty varnished it. Then I reassembled it. It is now very smart and looks as good as new. Hopefully last a good few years yet.