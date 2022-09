Never say never......

We are very happy in our current house, having spent 20 years getting to exactly how we want it. We have decided that it is probably going to be our forever home.



However, if we ever won the lottery....... we would probably make the owners of this house an offer they couldn't refuse. It has glorious sea views across Mounts Bay and 4 floors of Victorian gorgeousness. including a huge basement (ideal for a recording studio). It might just be big enough for the two of us and the cat. :)