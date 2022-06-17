Previous
Putting on the Ritz by swillinbillyflynn
Putting on the Ritz

It always makes me smile when people think that putting an upmarket label on something will make it seem much better.

I always remember when they started pitting MG labels on Metros, Maestros and Montegos. I felt it was a bit of a shame to cheapen the MG brand in that way.

However, these people are really pushing their luck.............. :)
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I returned to 365 in 2021 after a break of 14 months. Life just got too busy (fun but busy) If you are interested, here...
Kitty Hawke ace
Ohh........so glam .................:)
September 21st, 2022  
