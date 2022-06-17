Sign up
Photo 532
Putting on the Ritz
It always makes me smile when people think that putting an upmarket label on something will make it seem much better.
I always remember when they started pitting MG labels on Metros, Maestros and Montegos. I felt it was a bit of a shame to cheapen the MG brand in that way.
However, these people are really pushing their luck.............. :)
17th June 2022
17th Jun 22
1
1
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I returned to 365 in 2021 after a break of 14 months. Life just got too busy (fun but busy) If you are interested, here...
3355
photos
140
followers
153
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
16th September 2022 9:38am
Tags
ritz
Kitty Hawke
ace
Ohh........so glam .................:)
September 21st, 2022
365 Project
close