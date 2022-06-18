Previous
The Jubilee Pool - Penzance by swillinbillyflynn
The Jubilee Pool - Penzance

This huge, geothermically heated, sea water Lido really is an Art Deco masterpiece.

Badly damaged by the terrible storms of 2014, it is good to see it has been restored to its former glory.
Swillin' Billy Flynn

@swillinbillyflynn
I returned to 365 in 2021 after a break of 14 months. Life just got too busy (fun but busy)
