Wildflowers by swillinbillyflynn
Wildflowers

With Mevagissey in the distance.
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

Swillin' Billy Fl...

@swillinbillyflynn
I returned to 365 in 2021 after a break of 14 months. Life just got too busy (fun but busy) If you are interested, here...
JackieR ace
As children visiting grandparents in Cornwall the first person in the car to see a glimp ( a family word for catching sight of the sea in the distance) was the winner

This is a fabulous glimp and made me smile with happy memories - thank you
August 5th, 2022  
