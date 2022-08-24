Pirates on the beach

Obviously not my photo..... Taken by my good friend Laura.



I'm back in terminally busy mode with the pirates. A relentless gigging schedule and a never ending cycle of promotion/advertising performing etc. So my photography has once again gone on the back burner.



On top of all that we are working on a new music video for our next single (Cannon Ball). This shot was taken during a film shoot for the video on Pentewan beach.



It is also an entry for the fiveplustwo-ubiquitous theme this week. As odd as it seems. playing with a pirate band is such a common everyday occurrence for me and Kitty, it is rare to find a photograph of me not in full pirate kit. In fact I don't have any non pirate clothes anymore. I am pretty much a full time pirate. :)