Pirates on the beach by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 551

Pirates on the beach

Obviously not my photo..... Taken by my good friend Laura.

I'm back in terminally busy mode with the pirates. A relentless gigging schedule and a never ending cycle of promotion/advertising performing etc. So my photography has once again gone on the back burner.

On top of all that we are working on a new music video for our next single (Cannon Ball). This shot was taken during a film shoot for the video on Pentewan beach.

It is also an entry for the fiveplustwo-ubiquitous theme this week. As odd as it seems. playing with a pirate band is such a common everyday occurrence for me and Kitty, it is rare to find a photograph of me not in full pirate kit. In fact I don't have any non pirate clothes anymore. I am pretty much a full time pirate. :)
