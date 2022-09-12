A lady in a boat

At the age of twenty-three

My first shipwreck at sea

I was stranded off the coast of France

When quite by chance

A lady in a boat

She grabbed me by the throat

And towed me to the shore

All in a trance



I was lying in distress

when she started to undress

She has a map of Scotland

Tattooed upon her chest

And further down

to my surprise

I saw the spot

Where Nelson lost his eye



She had a map or portugee

Tattooed upon her knee

Burma and Siam

Upon her thigh

I was searching for Hong Kong

When her husband came along

I let the rest of the world go by.





