Photo 563
A lady in a boat
At the age of twenty-three
My first shipwreck at sea
I was stranded off the coast of France
When quite by chance
A lady in a boat
She grabbed me by the throat
And towed me to the shore
All in a trance
I was lying in distress
when she started to undress
She has a map of Scotland
Tattooed upon her chest
And further down
to my surprise
I saw the spot
Where Nelson lost his eye
She had a map or portugee
Tattooed upon her knee
Burma and Siam
Upon her thigh
I was searching for Hong Kong
When her husband came along
I let the rest of the world go by.
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
1
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I returned to 365 in 2021 after a break of 14 months. Life just got too busy (fun but busy) If you are interested, here...
3334
photos
140
followers
153
following
154% complete
556
557
558
559
560
561
562
563
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
19th August 2022 11:37am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tattoo
,
boat
,
lady
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha.....not heard that song for ages.....
September 12th, 2022
