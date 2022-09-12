Previous
Next
A lady in a boat by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 563

A lady in a boat

At the age of twenty-three
My first shipwreck at sea
I was stranded off the coast of France
When quite by chance
A lady in a boat
She grabbed me by the throat
And towed me to the shore
All in a trance

I was lying in distress
when she started to undress
She has a map of Scotland
Tattooed upon her chest
And further down
to my surprise
I saw the spot
Where Nelson lost his eye

She had a map or portugee
Tattooed upon her knee
Burma and Siam
Upon her thigh
I was searching for Hong Kong
When her husband came along
I let the rest of the world go by.


12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I returned to 365 in 2021 after a break of 14 months. Life just got too busy (fun but busy) If you are interested, here...
154% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
haha.....not heard that song for ages.....
September 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise