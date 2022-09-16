Previous
22 years ago today by swillinbillyflynn
I married the love of my life and have been the happiest man in the world ever since.

Of course, the groom was dressed as a pirate and the bride wore black.......... as you do. :)
Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I returned to 365 in 2021 after a break of 14 months. Life just got too busy (fun but busy) If you are interested, here...
Kitty Hawke ace
Oh my........so love that pic.......my lovely husband and soul mate.....
September 16th, 2022  
Dianne
So lovely that you’re both so happy and a beautiful image.
September 16th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
An awesome photo. Congratulations to both of you.
September 16th, 2022  
