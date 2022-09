Scarecrows

They are all supposed to represent famous people............... eeeerrrrrm............. See if can guess who they are supposed to be. Scroll down for answers. I must admit I struggled a bit....... well actually a lot....... I only got one right to be honest...............

keep going

A bit further.

From left to right

Kate Bush

Gretta Thunberg

Elvis

Beyonce



Did anybody get them all.... or any off them :)