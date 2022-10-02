Sign up
Photo 610
A message for all attention seekers.
Do you ever get fed up with attention seekers? The sort of people who post cryptic apocalyptic comments on social media and wait for everyone to faun all other them to ask what's wrong.
My message to these people is simple. I if you crave attention so badly, why not do something that warrants it? :)
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
1
0
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I returned to 365 in 2021 after a break of 14 months. Life just got too busy (fun but busy)
3381
photos
141
followers
152
following
167% complete
603
604
605
606
607
608
609
610
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
25th September 2022 11:14am
attention
,
seekers
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, I totally agree! I refuse to ever comment on something that is a "fishing" post. If you have something to say, say it. You made me smile with this one today.
October 2nd, 2022
