A message for all attention seekers. by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 610

A message for all attention seekers.

Do you ever get fed up with attention seekers? The sort of people who post cryptic apocalyptic comments on social media and wait for everyone to faun all other them to ask what's wrong.

My message to these people is simple. I if you crave attention so badly, why not do something that warrants it? :)
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Swillin' Billy Fl...

@swillinbillyflynn
I returned to 365 in 2021 after a break of 14 months. Life just got too busy (fun but busy) If you are interested, here...
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, I totally agree! I refuse to ever comment on something that is a "fishing" post. If you have something to say, say it. You made me smile with this one today.
October 2nd, 2022  
