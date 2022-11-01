Previous
I may not be...... by swillinbillyflynn
I may not be......

.....The world's leading authority on such matters........ but I thought the water was supposed to be on the outside. :)
1st November 2022

Merrelyn ace
Hmm, that's how it usually works :)
November 1st, 2022  
Nigel Rogers ace
Makes fishing an interesting concept..
November 1st, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely capture
November 1st, 2022  
