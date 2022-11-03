Sign up
Photo 672
Bad Hair Day
Phone conversation....... "Yes, I tried that new hairdresser on the high street. She asked me what I wanted and I foolishly said surprise me....... Well, she certainly did that." :)
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for 7 years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for me lack of commenting on other...
3443
photos
139
followers
152
following
Views
10
365 - 2021 onwards
Canon EOS 850D
28th October 2022 1:45pm
Tags
portrait
,
street
,
hair
,
dresser
