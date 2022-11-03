Previous
Bad Hair Day by swillinbillyflynn
Bad Hair Day

Phone conversation....... "Yes, I tried that new hairdresser on the high street. She asked me what I wanted and I foolishly said surprise me....... Well, she certainly did that." :)
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Swillin' Billy Fl...

@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for 7 years now and am Still really enjoying it.
