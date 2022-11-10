Watch out - There be pirates about

Kitty and I went with a few of the Pirates of St. Piran crew yesterday, to present charity donations of £1,500 each to our local Children's Hospice and the Cornwall Air Ambulance service.



As many of you know, The Pirates St. Piran are a charity fundraising group who perform our own unique brand of rocky sea shanties. A bit like the Fisherman’s Friends but with a lot more attitude and distortion pedals....... We also have swords, flintlocks and cannons. We do all this in full pirate attire.



We have had a great year collecting for charity and have made lots of money for good causes. We have also enjoyed getting back to performing after the enforced break due to Covid19. We have just presented cheques which will bring our total donated to charity in 2022 up to £6,040, for the following Charites. –



The RNLI £1,500

Children's Hospice Southwest £1,500

The Cornwall air ambulance £1,500

St. Austell Foodbank £220

St. Petroc's (Helping the homeless) £220

Merlin MS centre £220

East Cornwall search and rescue £220

Penhallegon's Friends (support for bereaved young people) £220

St. Frances Dogs Home £220

Sally's cat rescue £220



This brings our total charity donations up to over £84,000 since we started the group.



