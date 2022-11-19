Previous
Florence the rather plump seagull by swillinbillyflynn
Florence the rather plump seagull

She has had a good summer season, chip snatching, ice-cream robbing, pasty pinching, cake nabbing and battered fish liberating.

But a gull has to do what gull has to do to survive. It will be a long hard winter for her in Mevagissey.
Swillin' Billy Flynn

@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for 7 years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
