Photo 688
Florence the rather plump seagull
She has had a good summer season, chip snatching, ice-cream robbing, pasty pinching, cake nabbing and battered fish liberating.
But a gull has to do what gull has to do to survive. It will be a long hard winter for her in Mevagissey.
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for 7 years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
3460
photos
139
followers
151
following
188% complete
Tags
sea
,
gull
,
florance
