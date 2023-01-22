Previous
A fork in the road by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 752

A fork in the road

I spent ages searching for a knife and a spoon, to make up the full set but...... no joy. So I just forked off.
22nd January 2023 22nd Jan 23

Susan Wakely ace
Aw it’s heart shaped.
March 8th, 2023  
