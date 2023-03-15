Brace yourselves............

I am currently in the process of recording a new album in collaboration with my regular musical partner in crime, Shelley Shiraz. We are going by the name of "The Changelings" and the album will be called "Chimeras". This is the artwork I have been working of for the Album cover.



This is nothing like the stuff we do with either the "Pirates of St. Piran" or "Captain and the Blade", which is all Quite folk/rock oriented.



This is something very different and a bit radical and quirky. I can't tell you what it sounds like as it really is quite unique and original. So watch this space and I will keep you informed about how things are progressing.