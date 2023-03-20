Previous
Next
I do like a nice set of organ pipes. :) by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 784

I do like a nice set of organ pipes. :)

Some friends of ours have recently renovated an old crumbling Methodist Chapel in Charlestown. I love the way they have preserved so many of the original features.

They have turned it into a spectacular home furnishing/decor emporium called Brocante. They have several other shops in Mevagissey, Fowey and St. Ives. Well worth a visit if you are in Cornwall.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for 7 years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
214% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise