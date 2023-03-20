I do like a nice set of organ pipes. :)

Some friends of ours have recently renovated an old crumbling Methodist Chapel in Charlestown. I love the way they have preserved so many of the original features.



They have turned it into a spectacular home furnishing/decor emporium called Brocante. They have several other shops in Mevagissey, Fowey and St. Ives. Well worth a visit if you are in Cornwall.