Sounds like mating season.....

This little chap has been up on the roof, shouting at top of his voice all afternoon. I can't believe a tiny bird could be quite so load. I assume he is shouting something along the lines of "Allo darlin' do you fancy a bit of flap and tickly?" or tweets to that effect.



I am concerned that once he finally attracts a mate, he may be far too worn out to perform the necessary.



Or of course he may just trying to tell me that those gutters need repainting.