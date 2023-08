Toyah

The real standout act for me at the Cropredy festival last weekend was Toyah Wilcox and Robert Fripp. They just blew everyone else away.



I have loved Robert Fripp since I heard The Court of the Crimson King album by King Crimson in the late 1960s........ and I have loved and adored Toyah since I heard the "Sheep farming in Barnet" album in the late 1970's. Great to see them still performing and still wowing the crowds. If you ever get a chance to see them, you really should.πŸ’•