Ceramics Class by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 992

Ceramics Class

What happens when you let the kids design the ceramic tiles that will decorate their primary school building.

Just brilliant. Love it
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Kitty Hawke ace
So very bright and cheerful.
September 19th, 2023  
Lesley ace
How wonderful!!
September 19th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
What a wonderful idea - kids must love it!!
September 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Aw. Love it. I like that the children have included their pets.
September 19th, 2023  
Babs ace
Love it, so colourful
September 19th, 2023  
