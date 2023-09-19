Sign up
Ceramics Class
What happens when you let the kids design the ceramic tiles that will decorate their primary school building.
Just brilliant. Love it
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
Kitty Hawke
ace
So very bright and cheerful.
September 19th, 2023
Lesley
ace
How wonderful!!
September 19th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
What a wonderful idea - kids must love it!!
September 19th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Aw. Love it. I like that the children have included their pets.
September 19th, 2023
Babs
ace
Love it, so colourful
September 19th, 2023
